Peyton Royce reveals who she would challenge at WrestleMania 37 if she wins the women's Royal Rumble match [Exclusive]

Peyton Royce recently opened up about which Superstar she would challenge at WrestleMania 37 if she wins the women's Royal Rumble match on Sunday night.

Peyton Royce will be a part of the women's Royal Rumble match this Sunday night. A number of other names have already been revealed for the women's Royal Rumble match including Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Dana Brooke, and Mandy Rose.

A number of names have also been revealed for the men's Royal Rumble. These include Superstars like Edge, Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy.

SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino recently spoke to Peyton Royce ahead of the Royal Rumble PPV. Royce was asked who she would like to challenge at WWE WrestleMania if she wins the women's Royal Rumble match this Sunday night. Here's what Peyton Royce had to say:

I guess it just depends on who would be champion. I would be honoured to wrestle either Asuka or Sasha or Carmella at WrestleMania. That would be incredible.

Peyton Royce on her love of the Royal Rumble

Rick Ucchino also asked Peyton Royce about where the Royal Rumble fell in her list of shows to look forward to. Royce said it was right up there and was probably her favorite WWE event apart from WrestleMania. She went on to discuss how exciting the Royal Rumble used to be for her as a fan back in the day and how excited she is to be a part of it as a WWE Superstar:

It's definitely up there. I would say apart from WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble has always been my favourite, ever since I was a fan, ever since I was a girl, 10 years old, the Royal Rumble was so exciting to me and like, I just pinch myself knowing that I get to be a part of it.

During the interview, Peyton Royce also gave her thoughts on WWE deciding to split up The IIconics last here. You can check out the details HERE.

