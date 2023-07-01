Photo of Bray Wyatt goes viral ahead of WWE Money in the Bank: Is it recent? The truth revealed

Bray Wyatt has not been seen on WWE TV since March 2023, with a feud between him and Bobby Lashley shelved after rumors of an injury to Wyatt. Since then, fans of the mysterious superstar have been eagerly awaiting his return or a hint at his next storyline. With Money in the Bank just a day away, many hope for a big comeback from their favorite cult leader.

A photo has begun making the rounds on social media, claiming to be a recent picture of the former WWE Champion. With it, fans have attempted to discern if it's true and if this picture is a good sign of Wyatt's health leading to another return.

Unfortunately, we're here to burst the bubble on that one. No, this isn't a recent picture of the man behind The Fiend. Several replies state that it's not even from 2023, and they're correct.

It's a few years old, in fact, originating from the Lucha Libre Online Facebook account back in 2020.

Wyatt does well to stay away from social media when he has nothing to say, which tends to make fans even more excited for him upon his eventual return.

So while this isn't a present-day photo of Bray Wyatt, it once again proves that fans are clamoring for any information on him.

When did Bray Wyatt last compete?

Before the Bobby Lashley feud that was shelved, Bray Wyatt was involved with the loudmouth LA Knight. The now wildly popular WWE Superstar took on Wyatt in his first match since his return to the promotion. At this year's Royal Rumble, Knight and Wyatt met in the first, and likely only, Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

A contest featured completely under black light, the ring, ringside area, weapons, and the wrestlers were either wrapped in tape or covered in luminous paint. Knight's trunks, boots, and armbands did the job, while Wyatt painted himself in demonic designs while wearing special contacts.

It was a decent match when one could get past the goofy name and principle of it all, ending with Wyatt claiming victory. Afterward, Uncle Howdy dove onto a prone Knight as The Eater of Worlds and the Firefly Funhouse Crew watched on.

Since that match, Knight has had a rocket strapped to him and is one of the favorites to win this year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

