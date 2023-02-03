[PHOTO] Gigi Dolin kisses controversial former male WWE Superstar

Gigi Dolin recently took to social media to share a photo of herself cheek-kissing former WWE star Nash Carter.

Carter is a former NXT Tag Team Champion and was in a team alongside current North American Champion, Wes Lee. The duo won the tag titles on two separate occasions, however, Carter was released last year due to controversial reasons outside of the industry.

Dolin took to her Instagram story to share a wholesome photo of the two stars. The duo have regularly been spotted alongside each other.

Check out the photo of Gigi Dolin and Nash Carter below:

Since being released by WWE in 2022, Carter, also known as Zachary Wentz, returned to the independent circuit where he has reformed the Rascalz alongside Trey Miguel and Myron Reed.

Wentz was recently in singles action against AEW stars Konosuke Takeshita and Rey Fenix, both of whom he faced on the independent circuit.

Will Gigi Dolin bring the WWE NXT Women's Championship back to the Toxic Attraction camp?

Toxic Attraction lost the NXT Women's Championship in Mandy Rose's final WWE appearance in late 2022. The 32-year-old lost the title to Roxanne Perez.

Shortly afterward, her release from the company was confirmed, as Rose started focusing on her career outside of professional wrestling.

Meanwhile, her Toxic Attraction stablemates, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, decided to carry the legacy of the group as a tag team. The two women became joint #1 contenders for the NXT Women's Championship after winning a Women's Royal Rumble Match.

At the upcoming Vengeance Day show, Dolin and Jayne will face Roxanne Perez in a Triple Threat Match for the title. This will be Perez's first title defense on television, as the young star will aim to retain the gold.

Will Toxic Attraction be able to co-exist at NXT Vengeance Day? Sound off in the comment section

