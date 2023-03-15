[PHOTO] Roman Reigns' top WWE rival was once spotted wearing a Bloodline T-shirt

One of Roman Reigns' biggest WWE rivals, Kevin Owens, was once spotted wearing a Bloodline T-shirt at a live event.

It has been just over a decade since The Tribal Chief made his debut on the main roster. During this time, Roman Reigns has had epic feuds with a long list of top WWE names, including Kevin Owens.

The former Universal Champion and Reigns have faced off on several occasions in the past. Their latest outing was at Royal Rumble 2023, where Reigns defeated Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

In late 2021, Owens surprised the WWE Universe at a live event in Roanoke when he came out wearing Roman Reigns' Bloodline T-shirt.

Check out the picture below:

Roman Reigns left Owens battered and bruised at Royal Rumble 2023

At this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Reigns vs. Owens headlined the card. The nearly 20-minute encounter ended with Reigns picking up a big victory over his arch-rival.

After the match, The Bloodline launched a vicious attack on a handcuffed Owens, and Reigns ordered Sami Zayn to beat him up as well. However, the former Honorary Uce ended up attacking The Tribal Chief with a chair, thus marking the end of his brief stint with The Bloodline.

Reigns went on to successfully defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023. He now has his sights set on the WrestleMania 39 main event. At The Show of Shows, The Tribal Chief will take on the 2023 Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, with the world title on the line.

Owens is currently involved in an intriguing angle with Sami Zayn, and the two former best friends have been feuding with The Bloodline for a while now.

Zayn recently offered his friendship to Owens, but the latter wasn't interested. With WrestleMania 39 almost on the horizon, it remains to be seen whether the situation between the two stars will change soon. A tag team match pitting Owens and Zayn against The Usos seems like a viable conclusion at the moment.

What was your immediate reaction when you saw Owens wearing a Bloodline T-shirt? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes