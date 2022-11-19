[PHOTO] When a tearful Randy Orton and Stephanie McMahon shared an emotional moment backstage

Following Randy Orton's world title victory over Chris Benoit at SummerSlam 2004, the young gun shared a heartfelt moment with Stephanie McMahon backstage.

At SummerSlam 2004, Randy Orton challenged Chris Benoit for the World Heavyweight Championship. Mere months before the event, Orton had established himself as a legit main event contender when he went through hell in a hardcore match against Cactus Jack at Backlash 2004. Orton won the 20-Man Battle Royal to grab the opportunity to compete for Benoit's world title.

The main event of SummerSlam 2004 witnessed Orton and Benoit beating the tar out of each other in an attempt to secure victory. The 20-minute battle ended with Orton hitting an RKO on Benoit and pinning him to become the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history.

Shortly after his iconic win, a photo of Orton was taken backstage with none other than Stephanie McMahon. The picture in question shows Stephanie comforting an emotional Orton over his victory at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Stephanie shared the picture in 2013 on her official Twitter account.

Randy Orton's first world title reign was a massive failure

Unfortunately, WWE didn't handle Orton's first world title reign well on the RAW brand. Evolution kicked Orton out of the stable and brutally beat him up, thus turning him into a mega babyface. Orton then kicked off a feud with Triple H over his newly-won world title.

Orton lost the world title to Triple H at Unforgiven 2004, with his reign not even lasting a month. After an unforgettable babyface run on WWE RAW over the next few months, Orton finally turned heel again when he targeted The Undertaker on the road to WrestleMania 21. At the mega event, Orton lost to The Deadman.

The future Hall of Famer went on to become a 14-time world champion in WWE. He has done it all in the business and boasts a massive fan following across the globe.

