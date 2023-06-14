As per his latest Instagram story, WWE legend Batista is transitioning into his "old man" look.

The Animal is currently 54. It has been four long years since he announced his retirement from WWE. The wrestling veteran is doing quite well as a Hollywood star.

Batista recently put up a new photo on his Instagram story. He has been rocking a grey beard for quite some time now and acknowledged that he is transitioning into "old man Dave."

Check out the picture below:

The Animal's new story on Instagram

Batista will never return to the squared circle

The former WWE Champion has made it clear that there's no chance of him ever returning to the ring. After a legendary career as a megastar in WWE, he finally called it quits in 2019.

At WrestleMania 35, he lost a No Holds Barred match to his mentor Triple H. Shortly after the unforgiving bout, he tweeted out a message letting his fans know he was finally hanging up his boots.

Dave Bautista @DaveBautista 🏼 @WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey @WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey ✌🏼

He later appeared on Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast and revealed the reason behind his retirement:

"I feel like my career really got started when I started working with Hunter. I’ve never beat around the bush—Hunter made me a star in that company... Not only that, and not only did he put me over three times clean in the ring to help build me as a star, but he also took the time to let me ride with him, let me pick his brain and really did groom me to be a star in that company," Batista said.

He was among the most over superstars during the peak of the Ruthless Aggression Era. He is bound to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame somewhere down the line.

