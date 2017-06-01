WWE News: New photo of Vince McMahon in the gym will put Jinder Mahal to shame

Vince McMahon is looking jacked at the age of 71. This is a photo you've got to see!

Fitness runs in the blood of the McMahon family.

What’s the story?

Vince McMahon was pictured at a gym this Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia. In what is the latest photograph of the boss, Mr. McMahon is looking absolutely ripped at 71 years of age.

In case you didn’t know...

Vincent Kennedy McMahon is the majority owner, Chairman, and CEO of the WWE and has captained the world’s premier professional wrestling promotion since he took over the reins from his father in the 1980s.

Widely regarded as one of the most controversial and polarising personalities not only in professional wrestling but in all of sports entertainment, McMahon is a self-confessed fitness fanatic and has himself moonlighted as a pro-wrestler in the past.

The heart of the matter

McMahon is well-renowned for his work ethic be it the day to day business dealings of the WWE or pumping iron at the gym. Here’s the photograph that’s been circulating the interwebs, wherein The Evil Genius can be seen posing at a local gym -

Vince McMahon Clangin' and bangin’ at the gym.

McMahon is apparently still living up to his moniker of The Genetic Jackhammer, as evidenced by the photo, and despite making limited on-screen appearances in WWE today, he still looks after the daily rigmarole of the promotion.

What’s next?

Vince McMahon presently works as the Chairman and CEO of the WWE, and will presumably be seen a bit more in the spotlight in the months to come, owing to the fact that a major Hollywood studio is crafting a biopic on his personal and professional life.

Author’s take

First of all, my hat is off to Vince McMahon. Love him or hate him, the man does it all.

And regardless of how one may feel about the innumerable controversies that have seen McMahon battle trouble and come back stronger than ever, one can’t deny the fact that the Boss really does know how to live life King Size or rather dare I say like a Modern Day Maharajah.

All Hail The True Maharajah of the WWE Universe!