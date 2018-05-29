Opinion: Plenty of former WWE Superstars who are still young enough to return to WWE

Lots of WWE Superstars are younger than you may realize.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk during his preparations for UFC 203l

At any given time, the WWE's roster is full of Superstars in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Meanwhile, many WWE Superstars wind up spending close to a decade with the company. In turn, when being "future endeavoured," a lot of wrestlers are still technically young enough to eventually make a return to WWE.

As related to his upcoming appearance related to Chicago's ALL IN extravaganza later this year, CM Punk has a lot of people speculating about his returning to wrestling. While CM Punk has never hinted at returning to WWE, we do know that he has plans for another UFC fight. All of this makes sense when remembering that CM Punk is currently 39 years old, which makes him, in fact, younger than A.J. Styles.

Another former WWE Superstar who has recently been in the news in John Morrison. Since leaving WWE, Morrison has been seen in Lucha Underground, TNA/Impact and a variety of independent promotions. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion is one year younger than CM Punk, at 38 years of age, and still working a regular schedule.

Rey Mysterio has also been talked about a lot in the recent past. In 2018, Mysterio has made two WWE appearances -- both in Royal Rumble matches -- after a number of years away from the company. Although Mysterio had been part of both ECW and WCW prior to his joining WWE, he is only 43 years old, which is younger than current WWE Superstars R-Truth, Goldust and Big Show.

Speaking of former WCW talent, Jimmy Wang Yang was part of the WCW stable known as The Jung Dragons. Yang, then just known as "Jimmy Yang," was a teenager when he signed with the company. Since leaving WWE in 2010, Yang has been seen in TNA, All Japan Pro Wrestling and in a variety of indies, while building up a successful party bus company in Cincinnati. Yang is currently 37 years old, which is a few years younger than Sheamus.

Damien Sandow had several runs with WWE, first appearing as Idol Stevens in the mid-2000s. As the tag team partner of The Miz in 2014, Sandow was a very popular WWE Tag Team Champion. After parting ways with WWE in 2016, Sandow wound up in TNA as Aron Rex, which he left in early 2017. Sandow is only 35 years old, which is six years younger than Titus O'Neil.

The Impact Wrestling currently includes Matt Sydal -- Evan Bourne in the WWE -- who is 35 years old, 40-year old Austin Aries, 27-year old Rich Swann, and 30-year old Sami Callihan (Solomon Crowe in NXT). On the Ring Of Honor end, Cody Rhodes is 32 years old and Barreta (known as Trent Barreta during his WWE run) is 31 years old. In New Japan, Juice Robinson (who was CJ Parker in NXT) is currently 29 years old.

While all of the ages listed above are courtesy of Wikipedia -- and we all know how accurate Wikipedia entries can be as crowd-sourced pieces of information -- the key is that plenty of former WWE favourites are young enough to make a return. In turn, WWE fans can rest assured that the company will have more interesting surprises at future Royal Rumbles to come.

