Police hunting suspect who committed crime wearing WWE Championship

Police are looking for a criminal who was wearing a WWE Championship as part of his disguise.

According to KWTX 10, the Temple Police department is on the lookout for a thief in connection to an armed robbery last night. The suspect flashed a gun, demanded money, and fled the scene with the cash shortly before the police arrived.

Security cameras were present at the scene of the robbery and the suspect can be seen sporting a small replica title around his waist. The criminal was wearing a Nike long-sleeved shirt, a homemade mask, and glasses. He opted not to wear shoes while committing the crime.

Roman Reigns warns Logan Paul ahead WWE Crown Jewel

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on November 5 at Crown Jewel.

His opponent is Logan Paul, the famous YouTuber/boxer/wrestler who will be competing in just the third match of his career.

He teamed up with The Miz at WrestleMania 38 to defeat The Mysterios. The Miz then betrayed Logan and hit him with the Skull Crushing Finale. Logan eventually got his revenge on The A-Lister by defeating him at this year's SummerSlam.

He now has the biggest match of his career ahead of him against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

The 27-year-old has been training with Shawn Michaels to prepare for the title match. He shared photos with the legend and Roman Reigns responded with a warning.

"He’s gonna need all the help he can get. Hopefully he’s training with God next week.#WWECrownJewel", tweeted Reigns.

Roman heads into Crown Jewel as the heavy favorite and will likely leave as the reigning champion. It will be interesting to see which superstar challenges him after Crown Jewel.

