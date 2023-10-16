Popular 29-year-old star to return to WWE after 200+ days at Survivor Series? Exploring potential surprise

So many rumors are flooding online surrounding WWE Survivor Series this year. The show will take place on November 25th at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

In case you aren't aware, CM Punk and even Randy Orton are heavily rumored for a potential return for the final of WWE's annual "Big Four" events. On account of the company looking to stack the card for the Thanksgiving premium live event, will another major name resurface on television?

Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny last appeared at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. On the show, he was seen defeating Judgment Day star Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. The bout is cited as one of the contenders for match of the year. He has since been off owing to his other commitments.

Bad Bunny's recent Instagram story may have been a subtle hint that he is intending a return to the squared circle. It isn't out of the realm of possibility, as WWE Survivor Series is one of the oldest and most important events in the company's history. Last year's edition was a return to form for the annual show.

Bad Bunny's comments on a potential match against a top champion could also be something the company is hoping to explore before WrestleMania season in 2024.

Bad Bunny creates buzz as he claims to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown this past Friday night. Things were clear from the get-go that LA Knight is positioned as his next opponent, likely for the Saudi Arabia show.

Not long ago, Bad Bunny disclosed to Vanity Fair that he is looking to "take the title" from The Tribal Chief:

“My plan is to take the title from Roman Reigns,” Bad Bunny said.

Even a surprise return in Chicago for Bad Bunny could translate into a title contest against Roman Reigns at a future date. In turn, the creative team easily has a marquee bout before the champion gets his opponent for The Show of Shows.

