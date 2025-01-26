Popular AEW star to rejoin WWE after 3 years and become new leader of The Judgment Day? Exploring the potential 

The Judgment Day's struggles on WWE RAW are real. From Liv Morgan losing the Women's World Championship to Finn Balor also not being able to win much lately, the cracks in the faction seem to be widening. This could warrant the need to add a new member who could potentially be the leader of the stable on the red brand.

This leader in question could come from All Elite Wrestling. However, it's worth noting that this AEW star was once an instrumental part of WWE. If you haven't already guessed, his name is Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black in the Stamford-based promotion.

On the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Chad Gable spoke to Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Gable, who was seeking help for his recent struggles against luchadors, was handed a piece of paper by Dirty Dom. This possibly contained the name of the man who could help the leader of Amercian Made.

Before the 39-year-old could leave, he uttered the following words, "I am off to master the dark arts of Lucha Libre." For those unaware, The Dark Arts Gym is the name of Black's wrestling school. Hence, this entire segment could be a setup by Dominik Mysterio to get current AEW star Black to join The Judgment Day once he leaves the Jacksonville-based promotion.

A video of Aleister Black wrestling in the Triple H-led promotion:

After Chad Gable left the scene, Dominik was heard telling his stablemates that it couldn't be too bad for Gable to owe them one. Meanwhile, Black has been heavily rumored to leave AEW and move back to the Stamford-based promotion. He could be just what The Judgment Day requires at this point, a leader with a vision.

Hence, it will be interesting to keep an eye on further developments surrounding The Judgment Day, Chad Gable, and possibly Malakai Black.

A look at the chances of Malakai Black moving from AEW to WWE

In recent times, there was heavy speculation that while Malakai Black is under contract with AEW, his deal expires in around February or March, and he could be a free agent after that. While there was no update on whether these rumors were true, it seems there is a possibility of them being accurate.

As per Wrestling Headlines, AEW sources have confirmed that there is no discussion within the company about getting Black to appear on TV. This means the former WWE Superstar will simply sit out until his contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion till it expires.

It's also being reported that WWE is the frontrunner to land the 39-year-old. The report stated that Black's name was a part of WWE's creative discussions as recently as last week. This means there is a high chance that he could soon be seen in the Stamford-based promotion.

Malakai Black left WWE in 2021 and has been a part of AEW since 2022. During his time with the Jacksonville-based promotion, Black led the House of Black faction and won the AEW World Trios Championship with stablemates Brody King and Buddy Matthews. However, he was unable to win a singles title.

