Popular duo to win their first main roster titles next week on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility 

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles are cursed, or at least, that's what many fans have been saying in recent months. Every time a duo is set to have an impressive run with the belts, something happens. Be it an injury, a turn of some kind, or a walkout, it is rare that a team gets a true run with the gold.

The most recent example of this came with Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. The pair won the gold, but Deville was injured almost immediately after. Instead of Chelsea vacating the title, however, the company took a different approach. Chelsea has a new partner who is now one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance interrupted a segment with Chelsea and Adam Pearce on RAW to stake their claim to the gold. Piper Niven attacked the tag team out of nowhere before forcing herself to be Green's new partner. This may also set up a new feud and a big title change.

The Scottish star's assault on Kayden and Katana likely won't go without punishment. The newly formed champions will probably battle the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions soon.

If the match is made, there's a chance that Chance and Carter will walk away the victors. They have far more experience as a tag team, which could be new to the coveted titles changing hands yet again. Of course, there's also a chance that the company will keep the gold on the newly formed pair.

A major women's division match was made on WWE RAW

The RAW women's division is heating up. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven look to dominate the tag team scene, but as noted, Kayden and Katana hope to stop that progress quickly. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is dealing with Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and the recovering Raquel Rodriguez.

Perhaps the biggest women's rivalry in WWE today is between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. The two were meant to have an epic one-on-one match on this week's show that would likely be the feud-ending bout, but things went awry.

The Man and the WWE Hall of Famer fought into the crowd and up the arena. This inevitably led to a count-out. From there, they fought into the concourse area, where Zoey showed up to once again aid Trish in gaining the upper hand.

While Stark and Stratus were quite proud of themselves, they were in for a rude awakening when Adam Pearce spoke to them backstage. The WWE Official revealed that Trish and Becky would fight again.

This time, however, there will be no running, and there will be no Zoey Stark. Instead, Becky and Trish will clash inside a steel cage. An official date for the bout wasn't revealed, but fans expect it to occur on an upcoming RAW episode or at Payback.

