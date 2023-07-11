Popular faction to debut and feud with Alpha Academy? WWE may have hinted at it

Alpha Academy has risen to become one of the most popular acts on WWE television. Chad Gable and Otis were on RAW this week to celebrate Maxxine Dupri's graduation after she successfully made her in-ring debut last week. The segment might have teased the group’s feud with another popular stable on the WWE roster.

All three members of the Alpha Academy were clad in graduation attire, with gowns and robes, for the segment. This angle could lead to a potential feud with Chase U. The two groups have similar gimmicks and practically the same number of babyface members. They are also extremely over with the WWE Universe.

It is possible that Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine could feud with Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail in the near future.

Triple H might even book a program between the two teams as soon as Chase U arrives on the main roster. The trio has done almost everything there’s to do on NXT and might end up on the main roster sooner than later.

How can WWE book Alpha Academy vs. Chase U?

There are chances that the two teams will feud now that Andre Chase has returned to lead his group.

Mr. Chase made his return to televised action on the June 27, 2023, episode of NXT. The charismatic face of the group arrived in time to make the save for Duke Hudson from Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey.

WWE rarely go out of its way to book a face versus face feud, but with the Alpha Academy and Chase University, the storyline has already written itself. The two teams can engage in a competitive rivalry of sorts, either on NXT or the main roster.

Triple H can even send Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine to NXT to kick start a program with Chase U. The two teams can engage in a mixed tag team match or even align against common enemies such as Gallus or The Schism.

It remains to be seen if we’ll get a crossover involving Alpha Academy and Chase U.

