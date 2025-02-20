Popular name to return after 4 years and replace Uncle Howdy in The Wyatt Sicks? - 3 ways Aleister Black can return to WWE

The Wyatt Sicks have been off WWE TV since they moved to Friday Night SmackDown following a short feud with The Final Testament. Is there something going on behind the scenes with the group?

Meanwhile, Malakai Black has officially left AEW and is now a free agent after his contract expired. Thus, he could return to the Stamford-based promotion. Given his past stint with WWE and his wife Zelina Vega being part of the promotion, a lot of fans are anticipating that Black will be back in action pretty soon.

The former NXT Champion is likely set for a big push if he comes back, but there's some curiosity about how Black will make his return. Here are three ways the 39-year-old can return to WWE:

#3. Aleister Black could replace Uncle Howdy as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks' absence has sparked a wave of curiosity among fans. Although some sources suggest that the group hasn't received the anticipated reaction from the company, there's a tantalizing possibility that the creative team could resurrect the faction with an unexpected twist.

The stable hasn't quite hit the engagement levels the company was hoping for, so it might be time for a fresh start, possibly with new leadership. There's a chance that the former Aleister Black could make a comeback to the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut and take the reins of The Wyatt Sicks.

The former NXT Champion is known for his spooky persona and leading an eerie faction. He would be an ideal choice to lead The Wyatt Sicks, providing them with fresh direction to establish themselves as the top act on the roster.

#2. He can team up with Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega made a significant leap from Monday Night RAW to Friday Night SmackDown during the latest transfer window. This move sparked excitement among fans, who speculated about the potential for a fresh role for the 34-year-old on the blue brand's roster.

Given that Black is Zelina’s real-life partner, coming back to WWE could allow them to work together on screen as a couple. They have great chemistry in real life, and WWE could let Vega showcase her impressive mic skills to boost her husband’s character.

#1. New challenger for Bron Breakker’s Intercontinental Title

Malakai Black climbed the WWE NXT ladder with his enigmatic vibe and smooth wrestling skills, quickly becoming one of the brand's biggest stars.

WWE could reintroduce the former AEW star and showcase him as a fan favorite once more, setting him up against a bunch of top villains in the company right now. One potential rival could be Bron Breakker. Although Bron looks like he's gearing up for a storyline with AJ Styles, it's uncertain if that's going to be a quick feud or something longer.

If The Phenomenal One and Bron quickly wrap up their feud and the latter is looking for someone to face, Aleister Black would be a great choice. He could either snag the title pretty fast or help elevate the champion.

