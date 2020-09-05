Popular Opinion: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks feud is a huge boost for the WWE women's division

During the WWE Divas Era, women's storylines were rare and often involved fighting over a male Superstar or poking fun of the babyface Diva's looks. Women's storylines have since evolved where pettiness and cattiness have been replaced by brutality and toughness, much like men's storylines.

Take, for instance, Sasha Banks and Bayley's breakup after losing to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships during the September 4 episode of SmackDown. After the match was over, Bayley viciously attacked Banks, which resulted in the latter leaving the Thunderdome in an ambulance.

WWE fans have been calling for a reignited Bayley vs. Banks feud

For months, fans have been wanting a Bayley versus Banks feud, and it looks like they might now get it. After all, Bayley and Banks feuded against each other during their days at NXT. Their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn received rave reviews, and their 30-minute Ironwoman match at NXT Takeover: Respect didn't disappoint, either.

A potential Bayley-Banks feud could very well help the WWE Women's Division in the long run with the absences of fellow Horsewomen Becky Lynch (pregnancy) and Charlotte Flair (injury). Until then, Bayley may feud with Naomi during Banks' absence in the coming months, which may include competing at both Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell. The latter could very well see the two women take their rivalry inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Should Banks return, possibly at the Royal Rumble, she could make a shocking return in the Women's Rumble match as a surprise entrant and go on to win. It will help ignite the Banks-Bayley feud, which could lead up to a high-profile battle at WrestleMania 37 in (hopefully) Los Angeles for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

INJURY UPDATES: @SashaBanksWWE has been taken to a local medical facility following a brutal attack by @itsBayleyWWE, and @WWEBigE is also undergoing tests after suffering lacerations as a result of an attack by @WWESheamus on #SmackDown. https://t.co/4NikEIzkq5 — WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020

The WWE Women's Division has come so far ever since its rebranding four years ago, and the potential Banks-Bayley storyline could provide the division with a marquee match.