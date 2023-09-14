Popular star should debut for WWE by joining Bobby Lashley's new stable on SmackDown 

Bobby Lashley's new stable on WWE SmackDown alongside Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford has been picking up steam. Last week, the trio confronted The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio and made a statement going forward.

However, the group still needs one or two more stars to solidify themselves as one of the most dominant stables in the company. Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual Draft. Later, Street Profits also got moved to the blue brand.

The trio is yet to compete as a unit on the blue brand and it looks like more stars may be added to the stable before they decide to completely take over on Friday Night SmackDown.

While most fans would want Bianca Belair in the new stable, former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill would be the perfect fit for Bobby Lashley's new stable, and would get the perfect start on WWE's main roster if she decides to join the company.

Why should Jade Cargill join WWE and debut by joining Bobby Lashley's stable?

In 2022, Jade Cargill defeated Ruby Soho and became the company's inaugural TBS Champion. She made over two dozen title defenses and remained undefeated for nearly two years in the company. After over 500 days as champion, she lost to title to Kris Statlander.

According to a recent report, it looks like Jade Cargill will finish her time with the company and leave AEW. The report also states that she's bound to join WWE after she's done with Tony Khan's promotion in Jacksonville. There are endless possibilities on what Cargill can do when she signs with the company.

The best way to introduce her to the main roster would be to align her with Bobby Lashley and Street Profits on Friday Night SmackDown. The WWE Universe might not be too familiar with her work with AEW, which is why joining a stable would work in her favor.

Moreover, Jade Cargill has prior experience and the NXT women's division is already stacked for Cargill to have a run on the developmental brand. Meanwhile, Cargill's star power and presence will benefit the upcoming stable to take over the blue brand.

What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill leaving AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.