Popular star to dethrone Dominik Mysterio to win his first championship in WWE? Chances of it happening

Dominik Mysterio recently beat Wes Lee to win the NXT North American Championship. This was a turning point in Dominik's career, which marked his first singles title victory. While the champion has been successful in defending the title numerous times, he may face a potential threat in the upcoming match against Mustafa Ali at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event.

In a recent episode of WWE NXT, Mysterio acted as the special referee during Ali's bout versus Dragon Lee, with the winner earning a spot in the championship event at No Mercy. Ali emerged victorious in the match, securing his position to compete against Mysterio in the upcoming event.

Expand Tweet

Ali and Mysterio have fought before. In their previous triple-threat bout, Dominik Mysterio retained his title by pinning Wes Lee. Since Ali wasn't pinned, he thought he never lost his chance. He repeatedly wanted his title match, while Mysterio consistently refused his request.

It is somewhat surprising to see that Ali did not win a championship despite being in the company for the past seven years. That might change in the coming weeks when he fights Mysterio, and No Mercy would be an ideal time for Ali to capture the crown.

The upcoming match will be Dominik Mysterio's fifth televised defence of the title since his initial victory. He has already achieved victory against opponents such as Sami Zayn and Butch. The outcome of the conflict between Mysterio and Ali will be intriguing. Who will come out on top in the rematch between these two?

Dominik Mysterio wants to win a major WWE championship

Dominik Mysterio has shown to be an outstanding antagonist in the wrestling industry. However, this is only the beginning; his main goal is to win a major WWE championship, with a particular focus on Gunther's Intercontinental Title.

Expand Tweet

During a recent interview with G-Moiny, Dominik Mysterio was asked about his future in WWE, and he mentioned capturing a main roster championship as the next reasonable step in his career.

"Man, I would love to hold some titles, whether it's singles gold or tag team gold. I know Finn and Damien just recently beat the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, so there's a shot there. And even GUNTHER, man, I don't know if I'd take him one-on-one but if we can get a triple threat match going, somewhere I can sneak in uh… or I can sneak in a victory maybe, I don't know. Who knows what the future has in store for ex-con Dom. We'll see.

He is unlikely to win a match against Gunther. It's unknown what WWE has in store for Dominik after his title defense at NXT No Mercy, but a feud with Gunther wouldn't be a bad idea.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.