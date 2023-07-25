Popular star should force Stone Cold Steve Austin out of retirement for a blockbuster match at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Steve Austin's appearance at WWE SummerSlam in Detroit will automatically add more star power to the event. However, The Texas Rattlesnake hasn't really expressed his interest in returning to in-ring competition for another match.

Last year, Stone Cold Steve Austin surprised the WWE Universe when he came out of retirement and won a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. The following night, The Texas Rattlesnake made another appearance to hit a bunch of stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon.

SummerSlam is less than two weeks away and WWE Superstars are ready to perform at the Biggest Party of The Summer. On the latest episode of SmackDown, LA Knight lost a Fatal-four-way match to Rey Mysterio. This means Knight will probably miss out on the event in Detroit.

Ahead of the Biggest Party of The Summer, The Megastar should call out Stone Cold and face him at the event. The best way to use the organic momentum created by Knight would be to go after the biggest star in the company's history.

Why should LA Knight go after Steve Austin at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

The WWE Universe wants to see LA Knight at SummerSlam 2023. After losing a chance to face Austin Theory, there are no credible opponents left for The Megastar to feud with on Friday Night SmackDown or to challenge for a match at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

Meanwhile, Steve Austin's last match for the company was at WrestleMania 38. The Texas Rattlesnake has stayed in shape, and his current physical condition can allow him to have another bout or two if the three-time Royal Rumble winner is up for it.

Most superstars have their stories and match in place for SummerSlam, but the company should not leave one of their hottest stars out of the card for the Biggest Party of the Summer. It would be best if Knight somehow gets Stone Cold out of retirement for a match at the event on August 5.

