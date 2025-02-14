Popular star's husband to join WWE; Roman Reigns to bring in new Enforcer? -3 Predictions for WWE in February

Roman Reigns reclaimed the Ula Fala on the first WWE RAW on Netflix by defeating Solo Sikoa, who had usurped his throne. The OTC later entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match but failed to win it when he was eliminated by CM Punk.

He’s been taking a break since then. Meanwhile, a lot of good things have happened while Roman Reigns has been away. The Road to WrestleMania started with the PLE on February 1. Now, WWE is gearing up for the Elimination Chamber this March.

What intriguing developments await in February? Here are three predictions for the Stamford-based promotion this month.

#3. Zelina Vega’s husband Malakai Black could rejoin WWE

Malakai Black looks like he's done with his stint in AEW. He hasn't been seen since November last year. The Dutch Destroyer might be gearing up for a return to the big leagues soon.

There have been reports that he could be a free agent by late February or March. Once he’s free from his current commitments, the erstwhile Aleister Black might team up with his wife, Zelina Vega, on the SmackDown roster. Although he’s had allegedly some creative differences with management before, he’d likely be open to working with the Stamford-based company again.

#2. Roman Reigns could bring Hikuleo as his Enforcer

The six-foot-eight-inch giant signed with WWE last year, but he still hasn't made his debut. Hikuleo is the brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, so a lot of people think he might team up with them in the New Bloodline. But imagine if this towering giant chose to align with Roman Reigns and become his new Enforcer instead!

Hikuleo showing up would cement Roman Reigns' dominance and open the door for some exciting storylines. It'll be fun to see how things unfold on the Road to WrestleMania and if the Tongan will make a splash by his side.

#1. Becky Lynch could win the Women’s Elimination Chamber match

Becky Lynch's last WWE match was a steel cage showdown with Liv Morgan back in May 2024. Her contract with the Stamford-based company ran out shortly, and she hasn't been seen in the ring since.

The 38-year-old had been speculated to show up leading up to the Royal Rumble weekend since she attended the Netflix media event. But in the end, The Man was a no-show.

She could make her mark at the Elimination Chamber PLE. The five-time women's champion is one of WWE's biggest stars. Her return could set her up for a major match at WrestleMania. If Lynch steps into one of the pods in the Elimination Chamber and wins, we could be in for an epic rematch against Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at the Show of Shows.

