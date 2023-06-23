Popular star to turn heel for the first time since debuting in WWE 3 years ago? 3 signs it will happen

Bianca Belair, in her role as WWE RAW Women's Champion, was at the pinnacle of the women's division without a shadow of a doubt.

Bianca Belair shone brightly on the Red Brand. The EST's vitality distinguished her from the other superstars. Her peak ascent served as inspiration for many people. Belair's ringwork was stunning, and her character growth was pretty remarkable.

Bianca triumphed over everyone who stood in her way during the duration of her championship reign, but despite her long reign as RAW Women's Champion, she has fallen through the cracks lately, and indications point to a heel turn.

The last time we saw Belair portray a heel was in NXT. After three years on the WWE main roster, is Belair ready to take on a villainous role once again?

Let's take a look at three signs that indicate that The EST of WWE might be turning heel in the near future.

#3 She worked as a heel at WWE Backlash 2023

Once Bianca's character reached the peak of the mountain, it ceased to evolve. Belair did not receive the same crowd reaction she once did. At the most recent Backlash PLE, the star was met with loud booing from the audience during a match with IYO SKY.

Bianca shifted to a heel persona during the match without altering the psychology or format of the bout, and it was entertaining to watch. The WWE Universe may want something new, and the babyface run of Bianca Belair is far from that.

#2 Her confrontation with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown

The subtle teases towards a possible heel turn for Belair were apparent during a confrontation with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown. Belair seemed irritated, and even Michael Cole remarked on commentary that she has been in a sour mood lately.

After being under the impression that her championship was taken away from her at Night of Champions through questionable means, Belair is still livid that Adam Pearce promised her a rematch with Asuka and immediately gave it to a returning Charlotte Flair.

While Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka is scheduled for SmackDown before the PLE in London, the goal for this feud appears to be Bianca vs. Flair at SummerSlam.

Given that Bianca has stated that she will be at ringside when Charlotte Flair competes against Asuka, it is possible that we could witness a character shift from Bianca.

#1 The WWE Universe is losing interest in The EST

Wrestleview.com @wrestleview Brutal presentation for Bianca Belair's promo tonight. The crowd noise was painfully fake and made her seem totally bush league. I'd rather have a promo with light reactions than that. #SmackDown Brutal presentation for Bianca Belair's promo tonight. The crowd noise was painfully fake and made her seem totally bush league. I'd rather have a promo with light reactions than that. #SmackDown

The EST's babyface run is already wearing thin with the public. It may have been a fluke, but the startling reception she received from the fans at Backlash was a preview of what a heel run for Bianca would entail. She might develop more of a personality with a new outlook.

It cannot be denied that Belair had a successful heel urn in NXT many years ago. She is more than capable of succeeding in that role, and taking on a villainous persona would stop the fans from entirely rejecting her before she becomes tiresome.

It is the path that should be followed in the long run, and although the change may not be immediately apparent, Belair has taken another step in that direction as a result of losing her title.

