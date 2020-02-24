Popular Superstar told WWE that he would leave if they didn't need him

WWE is blessed with the richest talent pool in all of pro wrestling and quite a few of the Superstars don't always get the required opportunities to wrestle on TV.

A recent trend has seen a handful of talents from RAW and SmackDown ask for a move back to NXT. Tyler Breeze is one of the Superstars who has benefited from a move to the Black and Gold brand, however, he was very close to leaving the company before he changed brands.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Breeze opened up about how he was considering quitting wrestling last year.

After spending a few years on the main roster, Breeze began appearing at NXT shows in April last year. He completed a full-time switch to the brand in May when he appeared on NXT TV to challenge Velveteen Dream.

Breeze revealed that before moving to NXT, he had lost the interest to wrestle as he wasn't used appropriately. He told the company that he would be willing to leave if they didn't need him.

However, the WWE management didn't want to let him go and offered him the alternative to revitalize his career in NXT. Breeze stated that he was getting disheartened and to get out of the negative feeling, he visited wrestling schools in Orlando to 'to get the juices flowing'.

He concluded that wrestling wasn't the problem but his bitter mindset was what was taking him away from the business that he loved.

Breeze explained:

“I was like, ‘I don’t think I wanna wrestle anymore. Like, I don’t think I want to.’ I kinda had a conversation like, ‘If you don’t need me I’m good to go. I don’t need to be here.’ It kinda got turned into, ‘Okay, we don’t really wanna see you go so let’s make this work.

I mean, that’s when I made the transition down to NXT and it kinda started to reinvigorate me a little bit. I went to a couple of schools around Orlando to kinda try and get the juices flowing again because I was getting really disheartened.

I started to realize that wrestling wasn’t the problem, wrestling’s awesome. It’s just like when you’re in a certain spot and when you get in a certain mindset it’s hard to kick out of that and I was just in that mindset and I was just getting angry and bitter and I realized that wrestling’s not the problem.” H/t Credit: WrestleTalk