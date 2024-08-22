Popular tag team to win their first title four years after making WWE history? Exploring potential massive title change on SmackDown this week

The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga are scheduled to put their WWE Tag Team Championships on SmackDown this week. This will be their first title defense since winning the gold, and it could end with a beloved tag team emerging as new champions.

The team in question is The Street Profits, who beat DIY in an epic match to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE Tag Team Championships. They have spent an unfortunate amount of time on the sidelines, and fans are glad to see them back in the title picture.

Although the Solo Sikoa-run Bloodline has fiercely dominated the blue brand, especially after Jacob Fatu's arrival, Roman Reigns' return has undoubtedly changed the dynamics. Fatu recently returned from injury and took out the Original Tribal Chief with a blindsided attack on SmackDown last week.

However, the injury and Roman Reigns' potential revenge could come back to haunt The Bloodline on SmackDown this week. We may see Reigns run interference and help The Street Profits win the team championships for the first time since 2020, when they became only the second team in WWE history to win the triple crown of the tag team gold.

If not Roman Reigns, we could see Jimmy Uso return and cost Tama Tonga the titles. It is worth noting that Tonga was the first member of the new Bloodline that Solo Sikoa introduced on the same day he attacked and expelled Jimmy Uso from the faction. He could return to orchestrate a well-planned revenge and cost the Bloodline their only titles on SmackDown.

The Street Profits redeem themselves on WWE SmackDown

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were a part of The Pride alongside Bobby Lashley until the latter left. The Street Profits are now delivering on a long-standing fan demand of watching them compete for the biggest prizes. They were brilliant in their match against DIY on SmackDown last week, as both teams tore the house down in their first-ever meeting.

It is worth noting that The Bloodline has ended DIY's title reign in less than a month. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano could also help the Street Profits against number disadvantage. They would likely be the first challengers for the Street Profits if they win the WWE Tag Team Championships, leaving Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga free to pursue their designated roles in the Bloodline's Civil War against Roman Reigns.

