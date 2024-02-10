Popular team to cause title change? - 4 possible finishes for The Judgment Day vs. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at WWE Elimination Chamber Perth

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble was just a few weeks ago, and it kickstarted The Road to Wrestlemania. The Show of Shows is in less than two months, but another massive premium live event will be taking place before then.

World Wrestling Entertainment is set to host Elimination Chamber Perth on Saturday, February 24th, 2024. The show will be held at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Tens of thousands of fans are expected to be in attendance.

The card is beginning to take shape, and a championship match has been confirmed thanks to a match on Friday Night SmackDown. DIY battled Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. The British stars won the bout, which means they will battle The Judgment Day in Perth.

It isn't clear how the bout between Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Tyler Bate, and Pete Dunne will go. The Judgment Day has had a chokehold on the prized belts, but Dunne and Bate are riding a wave of momentum. In this article, we will look at a handful of ways the match could conclude.

Below are four possible finishes for The Judgment Day vs. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at WWE Elimination Chamber Perth.

#4. Finn Balor and Damian Priest could win fair and square

Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

It can be easy for WWE fans to get stuck on the fact that The Judgment Day cheats to win. The group, which is comprised of five members and R-Truth as an unofficial lackey, does ultimately cheat a lot. Still, the stable is filled with very competent in-ring performers.

Finn Balor, for example, is the first-ever Universal Champion. Damian Priest has held multiple singles titles in WWE, too. As a tag team, they are a legitimate threat and don't necessarily need to cheat to get ahead.

When The Judgment Day clashes with Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at Elimination Chamber Perth, there's a chance the Tag Champions will stand tall without having to cheat. A Razor's Edge and a stomp from the top could be enough to take out anybody.

#3. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne could win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Expand Tweet

The journey of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne in the WWE is a fascinating one. The pair were rising through the British indie scene before the United Kingdom Championship Tournament. The pair were positioned as the top stars of said tournament, which Bate ultimately won to become the first-ever UK Champion.

The two were rivals for quite a while, with Dunne even being the one to dethrone Bate. Eventually, though, two-thirds of British Strong Style managed to get on the same page and have remained friends over the years. While Dunne became Butch and Bate moved to NXT, they were apart but would reunite at times.

Now that the pair are together on the same brand for the first time in years, they have a newly found momentum. That could work in their favor at Elimination Chamber Perth. If the pair hit the Tyler Driver 97 on Finn Balor, The Prince may be unable to get his shoulder up, leading to new champions.

#2. The other members of Judgment Day may interfere

The Judgment Day runs Monday Night RAW

The Judgment Day is a fierce faction that arguably runs WWE. While The Bloodline may argue that point, they almost certainly run Monday Night RAW. Having a group mostly comprised of current and former champions certainly helps matters.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the two members who will compete at WWE Elimination Chamber Perth, but they are joined by Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. R-Truth also attempts to be a member, although The Eradicator has made it clear in the past that he is not welcome.

When Dunne and Bate battle Balor and Priest, there's a very real chance The Judgment Day's other members will be the deciding factor. JD, Dirty Dom, or even Rhea could interfere and cost the babyfaces the match. Any distraction could spell their doom.

#1. DIY could stop interference and help the babyface duo win

Expand Tweet

As noted, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne had to earn this title opportunity for WWE Elimination Chamber Perth. They first qualified for the finals of a mini-tournament by defeating three other teams in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

From there, Bate and Dunne battled another team who did the same exact thing on Friday Night SmackDown. The pair fought WWE RAW's DIY duo of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. The two teams had a fantastic match and, in the end, embraced each other to show good sportsmanship.

That sportsmanship may come in handy in Perth. If The Judgment Day does try to interfere, there's a chance that DIY will be in the building and help Dunne and Bate. If they can fight off the cheating members of the stable, Bate and Dunne may be able to still pick up a pinfall victory.