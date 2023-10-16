Popular WWE Champions to be forced to relinquish their titles on RAW after not defending for three months? Analysing potential scenario

This week's episode of WWE RAW could be a stacked one as the buildup to Crown Jewel continues. One title match that should be added to the show is the Women's Tag Team Championship since they haven't been defended since July 17th.

Chelsea Green hasn't defended the Tag Team Championships since she won them with Sonya Deville, which means that her new partner, Piper Niven, is also yet to be part of a title match.

Sonya Deville suffered an ACL injury following her title win, and Niven has since taken her place, but given Piper's recent injury and the fact that Green was then sidelined for several weeks, their titles haven't been defended in three months.

Now that Adam Pearce has been promoted to General Manager, he could force to two women to relinquish their Championships or at least defend them tonight on RAW.

The fact that the two women can defend their titles on all three brands means that there is no excuse for them to have the tag championship not defended soon.

It will be interesting to see if Adam Pearce steps up. Given his recent issues with Chelsea Green, he would love to have a reason to take her title away or force her to defend it.

There are several stars who could be contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

The Women's Tag Team Championships have been overlooked in recent years, but there are a number of teams that appear to be forming, including Natalya and Tegan Nox, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, and even Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn over on SmackDown, who recently claimed that they had cursed the Championships.

It will be interesting to see if Pearce confronts the Champions tonight on WWE RAW.

Do you think Green and Niven will be forced to relinquish if they can't defend their titles? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.