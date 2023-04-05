Popular WWE couple could finally have on-screen storyline on SmackDown

WWE takes good care of their couples and ensures that most of the time, they are able to put them on the same brand and include them in on-screen storylines.

The likes of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, Edge and Beth Phoenix, and Bianca and Montez Ford have all worked as couples on-screen in recent years, but one couple is yet to be handed the opportunity.

Sarah Logan recently tweeted an update claiming that she is the Monster of All Monsters under her new role as Valhalla, which could lead to Braun Strowman finally joining forces with Raquel Rodriguez.

The couple has been dating for several years, and it became clear that they were an item after Strowman was released from WWE back in 2021. Since his return, Raquel and Braun have worked on the same brand but are yet to cross paths on-screen.

Valhalla joining forces with The Viking Raiders means that Raquel could link up with Braun Strowman and Ricochet as the women of WWE continue to wreak havoc in the men's tag team division.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet came up short at WWE WrestleMania

Braun Strowman and The Viking Raiders were part of WrestleMania this past weekend, where they came up short to The Street Profits. The two teams have crossed paths several times in the past, but this latest update from Logan appears to be pushing them back into a feud on SmackDown.

Raquel Rodriguez recently won her Tag Team match on RAW, which means that she will now be handed a title match against Becky Lynch and Lita next week. It will be interesting to see if she is successful or if she starts a storyline with her real-life partner on SmackDown.

Do you think Strowman and Rodriguez will link up on SmackDown?

