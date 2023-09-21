Popular WWE duo to win their first titles at Elimination Chamber 2024? Analyzing the chances

WWE is returning to Australia after 1,967 days. The company will host Elimination Chamber in Perth, the final premium live event before WrestleMania XL. With such a huge event returning to Australia, we could see a huge title change booked by the creative to make the crowd go wild.

Since their inception, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have failed to make an impact on the roster. The company has tried putting the gold on new talents, main eventers, and even Hall of Famers. However, the belts haven't gotten massively over with the WWE Universe yet. This all could change soon.

One tag team that can change it all is Indi Hartwell and Candice LaRae. Both superstars haven't been seen on WWE TV for a long time. Elimination Chamber is happening in Perth, Australia, next year. It could be a perfect stage for Hartwell and LaRae to win the belts. It serves multiple purposes.

There are no dominant women's tag teams currently, which gives room for a new duo to come into the title picture instantly. With Indi Hartwell being an Australian, this win would definitely pump up the Aussie crowd.

Another major advantage is that Indi Hartwell and Candice LaRae have been Tag Team Champions before during their time in NXT, which makes them experienced in big matches. Last but not least, both women have had a lackluster main roster run, and the Elimination Chamber PLE in Perth can change it all.

Australian superstars that can light up WWE Elimination Chamber

In recent years, WWE has gone global when it comes to its recruitment. Many superstars are now hired from various parts of Europe and Japan. Another country that has a lot of representation in the company is Australia.

We already mentioned Indi Hartwell above as one of the superstars from down under. Another few superstars that made it big are Bronson Reed, Grayson Waller, and Emma. This show could be a game-changer for their careers.

If the company decides to call someone from NXT for the show, Xyon Quinn could wrestle in front of his home crowd. Another superstar who is not from the same country but from the same continent is Dakota Kai. She is from New Zealand; don't expect much of a pop for a Kiwi from the Kangaroos.

While these superstars will be great at the show, everyone will have their eyes, hearts, and minds waiting to see just one superstar. That superstar is none other than our Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. Being the biggest superstar the company has to offer, The Nightmare will surely get the loudest pop, and like always, 'Mami will always be on top.'

