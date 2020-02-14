Popular WWE employee quits company out of the blue

Cathy Kelley

Cathy Kelley has been one of the more popular onscreen faces in WWE over the last four years, with her backstage interviews on NXT and SmackDown. However, the WWE employee has just taken to Twitter to announce that she is leaving the company.

The shocking announcement details Kelley's decision to leave WWE, with the television host stating that this Sunday's upcoming NXT TakeOver in Portland will be her last appearance for the company.

Kelley was full of praise for Stephanie McMahon, who she described as a mentor, and Triple H, who she believes runs the best wrestling show in television in NXT. She would also go on to add that she doesn't know what the future holds but that she's excited and will definitely be back.

It's interesting that Kelley seems to be leaving without another job to go into, and also that she believes she needs to part ways after four years with the company in order to have room to grow. Perhaps she feels she's done all she can in WWE, and is looking to move on to bigger and better things.

All of us here at Sportskeeda wish Cathy Kelley the best of luck in whatever she decides to do for the future.

