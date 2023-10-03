Popular WWE faction officially disbanded off-screen? What you may have missed

DIY has re-formed on WWE Monday Night RAW! Fans have been waiting for months to see Johnny Gargano back on television, and they finally got their wish during the latest episode of the red brand after an intense Intercontinental Championship bout.

Tommaso Ciampa challenged Gunther, and they had a fantastic bout. After The Ring General won, his Imperium stablemates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci attacked The Sicilian Psychopath. Johnny Gargano then made his triumphant return, saving his former tag team partner from their vicious onslaught.

While most fans are over the moon over Johnny Wrestling's return and the reunion of DIY, there is one possible drawback. The tag team reuniting could mean the end of The Way in WWE, at least for the foreseeable future.

The Way is a stable comprised of Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Dexter Lumis, and, at one point, Austin Theory. Johnny, Candice, and Dexter were united before all three disappeared from television earlier this year.

Upon Indi being called to the main roster, most assumed the stable would return to full force. Instead, Candice and Indi united at times while Johnny and Dexter were absent.

Gargano returning as part of DIY could mean that the stable will no longer be a thing on RAW. On the other hand, the group could still reunite down the line. Who knows, Ciampa could even join the family.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles will be on the line at Fastlane

DIY's future on Monday Night RAW looks bright, and the pair could very well pursue championship gold. However, it remains unclear who the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will be after this Saturday.

The Fastlane event is set to air with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso surprisingly teaming up to challenge for the gold. They will take on the reigning champions, Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

This bout comes after months of The American Nightmare fighting off the sinister stable. On the other hand, Jey Uso is a newer threat to Judgment Day. He has only been part of the red brand for about a month and was nearly a member of the group, but he ultimately declined their invitation to join.

The Judgment Day's Priest and Balor defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Payback. The bout was a chaotic affair that ultimately saw Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh interfere to help their stablemates win.

Can the duo of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes take the gold away from The Judgment Day? While it won't be easy, Jey is a tag team expert, and Rhodes has succeeded in teams.

