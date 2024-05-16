Popular WWE name pulling double duty backstage and in the ring: Is the concerned star heading towards retirement soon? 

WWE's roster is extensive and offers opportunities beyond performing in the ring. Several familiar faces, such as Bobby Roode and TJ Wilson, have swapped in-ring competition for producing matches. Pete Dunne has become the latest superstar to become a backstage producer.

The Bruiserweight is reportedly producing WWE Speed matches and has also started producing on NXT as of this week, as reported by Fightful Select. The 30-year-old is regarded as one of the company's best in-ring talents, and despite being fairly young, he could pass on plenty of wisdom. He has experience working in the indies in promotions such as Progress Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

Pete Dunne is one-half of the New Catch Republic and teams up with Tyler Bate on WWE RAW. There is no report that he's considering hanging up his wrestling boots and stopping his in-ring career, which is only getting started after ditching his Butch gimmick.

The former WWE United Kingdom Champion is pulling double duty and perhaps learning the producing job before a future role on the main roster. He's a Triple H guy, having grown in the developmental brand while the Chief Content Officer was in charge of NXT.

Pete Dunne's 'hunger to learn' impressed WWE CCO Triple H several years ago

Pete Dunne is familiar with working as a backstage producer, having done so while in NXT UK. That brand discontinued in September 2022, but he'd already been called up to the main roster by that point. The star majorly impressed as a producer, starting the job back in 2019 at the age of just 25.

Triple H gave a glowing verdict of the former United Kingdom Champion and his passion for the business while speaking to Gary Cassidy on Inside the Ropes. The Game said:

"For me, the ones that have interest in it, like Pete, he’s just a sponge. He will dig into every single aspect of this business and engage in it in every single way you allow him to. Like, he’s just incredible and to be honest, especially at such young age, has an incredible mind for it."

It will be interesting to see if Pete Dunne starts working as a backstage producer on the main roster. WWE Speed has been a hit with fans thus far for his obvious fast-paced matches and competitiveness.

Dunne was listed as a solo producer for two matches: Cedric Alexander vs. Odyssey Jones and Tyler Bate vs. Angel. Those two Speed matches took place before SmackDown in March.