Popular WWE RAW stable should reunite to take down The Bloodline ahead of SummerSlam

The Bloodline has remained at the top of the card in WWE for nearly two years now. Despite some inner turmoil, the stable has managed to prevent any dangerous alliance from emerging which could threaten to usurp them.

Many have already termed The Bloodline the greatest faction of this era, and for good reason. Roman Reigns is closing in on 1000 days as Universal Champion. Jey and Jimmy Uso, on the other hand, were the Undisputed Tag Team Champions for nearly a year before dropping the titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

Solo Sikoa is a force of nature who has lost only one singles match on the main roster so far. Time and again, many have stood up to challenge the might of The Bloodline, but the stable has proved indestructible. However, as all good things come to an end, The Bloodline could lose its power if one faction reunites on RAW.

In 2020, before the Roman Reigns-led stable was even a thing, The Hurt Business was RAW's top faction. The group consisting of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP overpowered all their rivals. It was during his time in The Hurt Business that Lashley won the WWE Championship.

Though all the faction members have seemingly gone their separate ways, it's safe to say a reunited Hurt Business could legitimately pose a threat to The Bloodline.

How can The Hurt Business bring down The Bloodline in WWE?

Bobby Lashley is one of WWE's most feared performers. However, he still hasn't had a chance to take on Roman Reigns during his historic Undisputed Universal Championship reign. As such, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Lashley step up to challenge The Tribal Chief for a marquee match at SummerSlam 2023.

But for this to happen, The All Mighty would need his Hurt Business faction members around him. The Usos and Solo Sikoa have left no stone unturned to ensure Reigns always has backup at the right time to assist him.

Dylan @AmIJericho @The305MVP @fightbobby Bring back the Hurt Business with Lashley as champ and lemme see some of that Bloodline level storytelling @WWE Bring back the Hurt Business with Lashley as champ and lemme see some of that Bloodline level storytelling @WWE @The305MVP @fightbobby https://t.co/GbrEVc60by

MVP would be the key to possibly reuniting The Hurt Business, as he could bring Bobby Lashley to join hands with Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin again. Plus, MVP's current client, Omos, could also join the faction to boost its star power.

While this is wishful thinking, fans have also been clamoring to see The Hurt Business back, and it remains to be seen if WWE pays any heed to them.

Do you see Bobby Lashley challenging Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

