Popular WWE RAW Superstar may force Imperium member to quit the group to pursue romance

Over the past few weeks, Gunther has pushed Imperium to reach his level on WWE RAW. It appears that Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser have failed to meet his expectations.

Gunther's loss last night led to the stars being yelled at once again, but this didn't seem to faze Kaiser. The former NXT Tag Team Champion once again pursued Maxxine Dupri, asking her to leave Alpha Academy and join him in Imperium.

Of course, Maxxine Dupri is happy where she is, and Gunther would have to include a female member in his group if she agreed to join Imperium. The Ring General will unlikely be open to Dupri joining the European faction.

Dupri has continued to dodge interactions with Kaiser, and if she is unwilling to leave Alpha Academy to join him, then the Imperium star could depart his stable.

Kaiser is a very smart man, but he could make an irrational decision if Dupri asks him to leave his group for her. Meanwhile, she could continue to make waves on RAW alongside Otis and Gable in the Alpha Academy.

Will Ludwig Kaiser leave Imperium behind to pursue a romance with Maxxine Dupri in WWE?

Kaiser and Gunther have been best friends for 16 years. Their friendship predates their WWE careers, so the former might need a big reason to leave The Ring General's side.

The most recent video of the couple, included above, suggests that Kaiser has seemingly been stalking Maxxine Dupri. The Alpha Academy member also noted that he had approached her several times.

There is clearly a relationship blossoming between the two stars. While Maxxine seemingly resents Kaiser, she could pursue an on-screen romance with the Imperium member soon, making for an interesting angle on WWE RAW.

Do you think there is hope for RAW's newest potential couple? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot