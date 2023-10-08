Popular WWE stable to finally implode on RAW? Analysing potential surprise 

There have been a number of issues within The Judgment Day over the past few months, and these could finally come to a head this week on WWE RAW.

Not only did Damian Priest and Finn Balor lose their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships because of the interference of their stablemates, but Ripley also refused to allow Priest to cash in his contract in what could have been a definite win for him after Seth Rollins' Last Man Standing Match.

Priest has seemingly taken the brunt of the issues in recent weeks, and was the only one against JD McDonagh joining the group. This apparently now makes sense since he did cost him his Tag Team Championships.

Ripley is seen as the leader of the group, and she claerly has some questions to answer this week on RAW if Damian Priest makes it clear that he could be World Champion now.

Damian Priest could leave the group following WWE Fastlane

Finn Balor was visibly annoyed following the loss, and he could now leave the group as well as Damian Priest, since it appears that the stable is no longer beneficial for all members.

Balor and Priest didn't support Dominik Mysterio in Rhea Ripley's absence, and now it's their interference that has cost them their championships. Ripley and Mysterio could easily break away from the group, and head to SmackDown, whilst Balor and JD McDonagh could form a team of their own.

Priest has the Money in the Bank contract and could have quite the future on RAW or SmackDown as a singles star. It could finally be the time for the group to go their separate ways.

Do you think The Judgment Day will finally split following their controversial loss at WWE Fastlane last night? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

