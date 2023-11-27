Popular WWE Superstar to bring back iconic championship following recent return? Exploring potential scenario

Survivor Series was a night full of returns, but whilst CM Punk and Randy Orton have taken all the headlines, it was the return of R-Truth that won the hearts of the WWE Universe.

Truth appeared in a backstage segment with Pretty Deadly but a recent update on Twitter could be a hint that Truth is looking to bring back the 24/7 Championship that he has won around 50 times.

The title was put in the trash by Nikki Cross last year, but given all of the recent changes and the fact that R-Truth has now made his return, it could be time for WWE to bring back the title and allow Truth to continue to be the funniest star on the roster.

R-Truth needs to be a consistent fixture on WWE RAW

R-Truth has been one of the highlights of WWE TV for several years and is able to be a comedic character without trying. He was seen at Survivor Series dancing to Jey Uso's theme and fans have once again commented on how happy they are that he is back.

The 59-time Champion (including 54 reigns as 24/7 Champion) is considered a veteran in the company and someone who is well-liked by the locker room. Whilst Triple H clearly wanted to end the 24/7 Championship because it was becoming a laughable part of the show, that chase was where R-Truth was able to excel and people like Akira Tozawa were given a purpose.

It's unclear what the plans are for Truth, but the Championship gave him a new lease on life and it could allow him to become a highlight of RAW once again if Triple H agrees to bring it back.

