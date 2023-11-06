Popular WWE Superstar to turn heel for the first time in more than two decades following Crown Jewel Betrayal? Exploring potential scenario

The WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event saw Logan Paul win his first title in WWE. He defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship after inadvertently being helped by Santo Escobar.

Several videos have shown Escobar putting the brass knuckles, which were later used by Paul, into the ring. But it's unclear if Mysterio is aware of this move.

Currently, we don't know if Escobar actually intended to help Logan Paul or if it was an accident. He was the man who could have won the US Title from Austin Theory or be the one to dethrone the Hall of Famer himself, so technically there is a reason for the 39-year-old to help The Maverick. Issues between the two men have been teased, but this appears to be a big problem.

Of course, Rey Mysterio has been a babyface his whole career, and for good reason. He has been one of the company's most popular stars. The LWO has also become a popular faction, but Mysterio could be forced to kick Escobar out of the group because of his actions at Crown Jewel and even take it one step further by turning on his whole group against the young star.

Does Rey Mysterio know about the brass knuckles that were used at WWE Crown Jewel?

Rey Mysterio wasn't in a great position to see Santos Escobar put the knuckles on the apron and Logan Paul pick it up before receiving a 619. That being said, if Rey saw the footage of the show or even videos on social media, then he would be aware of Santos' mistake.

It depends on how WWE decides to play out this angle. Escobar himself could confess that it was his fault, or Mysterio could approach him and demand revenge. It will be interesting to see if this is how the LWO ends.

