Popular WWE Superstar should win Money in the Bank and make history by being part of unique cash in

A lot of new talent are getting the chance to shine in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match next month.

Logan Paul, LA Knight, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, Butch, and Santos Escobar will all compete to become Mr. Money in the Bank next Saturday night in London.

While many fans have been rallying to see LA Knight win the Money in the Bank briefcase, if WWE doesn't plan to strap him up with a world championship, it probably isn't the best idea at this point, as it could kill the momentum he's currently building.

But one man in this match could not only win the briefcase, but he could cash it in a very surprising fashion.

Ricochet has a chance to re-establish himself as a top name in WWE by climbing the ladder and grabbing the briefcase next weekend. But what he does with it would likely shock many in the WWE Universe.

With all the RAW and SmackDown Superstars making appearances in NXT as of late, it would be the perfect opportunity for Ricochet to cash in on an unsuspecting Carmelo Hayes.

Ricochet cashing in Money in the Bank on Carmelo Hayes wouldn't be their first encounter

This wouldn't be Ricochet's first time in the ring with Carmelo Hayes as the two faced off for the North American Championship at NXT Worlds Collide last September.

Hayes defeated Ricochet to retain his title in an incredible matchup, and the WWE Universe has been eager to see a rematch ever since.

With the current synergy happening between RAW and NXT, it would be insanely smart for WWE to utilize the briefcase this year on their third brand to further establish the importance of the show going forward.

Would you like to see Ricochet win the Money in the Bank briefcase? Or would you rather see someone like LA Knight get it instead? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes