Popular WWE tag team needs to return to settle unfinished business with DIY

DIY reunited this week on WWE RAW, and it appears that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will now step into a feud with Imperium.

Tommaso Ciampa came up short in his quest to dethrone Gunther before Imperium attacked him. However, Johnny Gargano was on hand to make the save. The two have teamed up several times in the past and have a sketchy history as a tandem.

That being said, they had many impressive feuds during their time together in NXT, including their memorable rivalry with The Authors of Pain. The former NXT Tag Team Champions were the ones to take the title away from DIY in 2017 at TakeOver: San Antonio, and now it could finally be time to get even.

Reports suggest that AOP has re-signed with WWE, and NXT Superstar Channing' Stacks' Lorenzo recently called out the team if they wanted a shot at the gold.

What's next for Gargano and Ciampa as a tag team on WWE's main roster?

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are clearly main event stars in their own right, but at present, they seemingly need each other.

Ciampa wanted a singles championship on RAW, but now he will be pushed back into the tag team picture with Gargano. This could lead to the two challenging The Judgment Day in the near future.

DIY are former champions, and if they are able to overcome Imperium, they could make a case for themselves to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, depending on who will be holding the gold after Fastlane 2023.

This weekend, The Judgment Day will put the title on the line against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. But given Finn Balor's recent absence from RAW and issues between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, the faction may not have the upper hand heading into the championship bout on October 7.

