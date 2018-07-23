Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Possibilities for RAW

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Feature
23 Jul 2018

Raw is all grown up now!
Raw is all grown up now!

Raw emanates this week from U.S. BANK ARENA in CINCINNATI, OH and with the return of Stephanie McMahon things will definitely heat up. We all know that every time a McMahon or their family members (Triple H) makes their way back on WWE television, the rating spike to amazing numbers because people are intrigued about what they can expect with a McMahon between those ropes.

The idea of whether she will fire Kurt or make his job tougher is something that we would all like to see, some are speculating that she would bring back the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles while some are hopeful that just like the Greatest Royal Rumble she may announce a WWE Network exclusive women's battle royal.

No matter what she does, the mere fact that she is coming to Raw after a hiatus from WWE Television has got the internet talking about the endless possibilities that she brings to WWE programming and storylines.

So without further ado let's talk about 5 things that can happen on Raw:

#5 Brock Lesnar Returns, causes disqualification

Beast causes havoc
Match gets a Beast Attack

Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns fought hard in respective triple threat matches last week for an opportunity to face the current (yet never present) Universal Champion at the biggest party of the Summer. The duo fought and came out victorious.

This week they collide to determine who challenges the champion at Summerslam. But what if Brock makes a surprise return, and attacks both wrestlers, thus causing a disqualification.

In light of the turn of events, Kurt Angle announces a triple threat match at Summerslam for the Universal Championship.

The announcement of such a match for Summerslam will get the WWE Universe talking and take sides of their favorite WWE Superstar. It is a great business idea and would sell tickets instantly.

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
A die heart WWE and Wrestling Manic
Contact Us Advertise with Us