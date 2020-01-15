Possible backstage details on AEW's new deal with TNT

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

It's happened! (Pic Source: AEW)

It's now been announced that AEW is going to be on TNT till 2023. Despite the fact that the show has only been on air for three months, TNT not only renewed the show, but also ordered another series from All Elite Wrestling.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is now reporting that the deal is for four years and is worth $175 million. The deal also gives TNT an option to renew for another year, till 2024.

Breaking News - #AEWDynamite Extended Through 2023 pic.twitter.com/cZHeqGdcRs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 15, 2020

A press release providing details of the new deal stated that since it has been on air, AEW Dynamite has reached over 32 million people across all platforms. Tony Khan was jubilant about the news. He said:

"What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we’ve been extended through 2023! We’re now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve."

The press release also stated that AEW will launch another show, but no details of that have been provided so far. On the subject of the additional show, Meltzer stated:

"When the new show launches, the Wednesday tapings would expand and also include matches taped for the streaming show Dark which is not going away. This means there will be four hours a week of the product, allowing more time to showcase more talent, which has been limited by the current format."

From the sound of things, AEW fans will be treated to an additional night of wrestling every week. It's not clear whether this will be on TNT or if the show will be on the other WarnerMedia channels like TBS and truTV.

Whatever happens, the deal is a huge win for AEW, and cements their arrival on the pro wrestling scene.