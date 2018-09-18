Opinion: Possible Headliner for the Crown Jewel Event

Crown Jewel will be WWE's second PPV in Saudi Arabia

The Crown Jewel event will be the second pay-per-view that will be held in Saudi Arabia. Unlike the Greatest Royal Rumble which was held in Jeddah earlier this year, the event will be held in Riyadh on November 2, 2018.

The Greatest Royal Rumble already saw The Undertaker perform in the WWE in a Casket Match against Rusev. The match was used to call out fans in Saudi Arabia, as The Undertaker is one of the faces of wrestling around the world and it was a delight for old and new fans to watch him perform live.

The event will follow the WWE Super Show-Down which will be held in Australia on October 6, 2018, and showcase a host of great matches for the WWE Universe. One such match will be between The Undertaker and Triple H, two superstars who are legends of the business. Triple H added that the tagline of this contest would be "Last Time Ever".

On the September 17 episode of Raw, The Undertaker made a huge announcement that his on-screen brother Kane will be at him ringside to support him. He also mentioned that since Shawn Michaels will be at Triple H’s side during the match, Kane will help even the odds.

This could mark Kane’s first appearance of the WWE Network since being elected as the Mayor of Knox County earlier this year. There remains no doubt that while The Game and The Undertaker will be fighting inside the ring, the Heart-Break Kid and Kane will exchange a few punches outside the ring.

Forbes has already reported that HBK may be coming out of retirement and will be seen in action in an event in Saudi Arabia soon. After all, there are reports that he is going to be paid top dollar by Saudi Arabia and the WWE to perform in front of the Kingdom.

Kane had already returned to reform Team Hell No with former partner Daniel Bryan but soon disappeared after an injury sustained on SmackDown. The injury was his ticket to return back to Knox County, Tennessee, where he has been elected the mayor.

The Brothers of Destruction

Now with the event taking place in Saudi Arabia, it is more than likely that all four superstars will make an appearance at the event to help boost the company’s ventures into the Kingdom and make the event a success.

Week after week we have seen Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and Triple H come out on Raw and make statements one by one in order to sell the match in Australia. With The Undertaker talking down HBK, HBK talking a lot about his retirement and the reasons he hasn’t come out of retirement, and Triple tag lining the contest "Last Time Ever", there seems that bigger plans are in store.

The most likely possibility here is that the WWE and Saudi Arabia are planning a huge showdown between D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction. If true, it could end up being one of the biggest matches of the year and bring together four of the most iconic men in the company’s history.

D-Generation X has always been an entertaining tag team

The WWE has always tried to keep a mix between old and new superstars when it comes to big live events, and the Crown Jewel could see the same if the match between two of the most legendary tag teams in WWE history is announced.

Do you think that a D-Generation X vs The Brothers of Destruction match will be the show-stealer at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments below.