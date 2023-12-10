Possible Judgment Day betrayal? - 3 reasons why Dominik Mysterio lost his NXT North American Title at Deadline

Dominik Mysterio experienced an unexpected conclusion to his NXT North American Championship reign at Deadline 2023 when he faced Dragon Lee in a title bout. He was originally scheduled to lock horns with Wes Lee, but Rey Mysterio announced Dragon Lee as Wes' replacement due to the latter's injury.

Before the start of the title bout, The Master of 619 appeared at NXT Deadline to introduce Dragon Lee and joined the commentary table.

The match took a surprising turn when Lee executed his signature maneuver, securing the pin over Dominik to end his title reign. Notably, Rhea Ripley and the remaining Judgment Day members weren't at ringside for the match.

As the title change surprised many, let's discuss three reasons why The Judgment Day member lost his NXT North American Title on the show.

#3 Dominik Mysterio might have lost his title to initiate The Judgment Day's end

One possible reason Dominik lost his NXT North American Championship at Deadline could be to initiate the end of the villainous faction. With no faction members present at ringside during his match, "Dirty" Dom might blame his stablemates for the massive loss.

This could lead to internal conflicts within the group, setting the stage for a Judgment Day member to betray his allies.

It's crucial to note that the dissolution of the entire faction may not happen instantly, but the group could begin to crumble after the latest setback.

#2 WWE might want to escalate Dominik's position in the company

Another potential reason Dominik Mysterio lost his title could be to elevate his status within the company. Holding the NXT North American Championship seemingly limited the up-and-coming star's scope in the company.

Dominik losing his NXT title opens up multiple possibilities for The Judgment Day member on the main roster. The Stamford-based promotion can now book Dominik in Intercontinental and world championship feuds on RAW.

#1 To lay the foundation for a rematch between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio was not only present at ringside during the NXT Deadline match in the corner of Dragon Lee but also responsible for the latter being inserted into the match after Wes Lee was sidelined.

Following Dominik Mysterio's loss against Lee, he might blame his father for the defeat. He could claim that the new NXT North American Champion would never have been part of the match if Rey hadn't intervened.

This situation could lead to The Judgment Day member attacking Rey Mysterio again, ultimately resulting in a rematch between the two on a big stage.

Given that WrestleMania 40 is not too far away, it's plausible that the company might be planning another father vs. son match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.