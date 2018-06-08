WWE Rumor Mill: Possible plans for Lio Rush on WWE 205 Live

The Man of The Hour is expected to undergo a big gimmick change on the main roster.

Lio Rush is set to undergo a gimmick change as well

What’s the story?

During a recent installment of The Wrestling Observer Radio, veteran Pro Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer discussed the upcoming possible plans for WWE 205 Live’s newest superstar Lio Rush.

In case you didn’t know…

Since signing for the WWE in mid-2017, Lio Rush’s career hasn’t gone the exact way he would’ve hoped for.

Rush’s tenure in WWE’s developmental brand NXT has been really underwhelming and his two major losses against The Velveteen Dream and Lars Sullivan didn’t help the ‘Man of The Hour’ either.

On this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live, it was confirmed that Rush is now set to make his main roster debut as part of the WWE Cruiserweight Division and the newest addition to the purple brand.

The heart of the matter

According to veteran Pro Wrestling journalist Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it seems like the current plans for Rush on WWE 205 Live sound very promising, to say the least.

Rush is apparently set to make his debut for the purple brand as a heel superstar and is likely to undergo a gimmick change as well.

The current plan for Rush is to portray the gimmick of a rich, cocky socialite type of character and we apparently also saw a glimpse of it in the recent vignette that was played on WWE 205 Live this week.

As noted, Rush was also paired up with up and coming NXT star Babatunde down at the yellow brand of WWE, but, as of right now, the latter is unlikely to join Rush on the main roster, as the ‘Man of The Hour’ is now expected to go solo on 205 Live for the time being.

What’s next?

Rush feels like a very solid addition to 205 Live, given the fact how awesome the entire brand and the division has been as of lately. We can definitely expect some fireworks from Rush on the purple brand.

