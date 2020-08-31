Possible reason behind the strange Payback segment between Keith Lee and JBL revealed

Keith Lee picked up a massive win over Randy Orton in a short match at Payback. Going by all that has happened in the past week, the former NXT Champion is expected to be a top babyface on RAW, and WWE did all that they could to portray the same at Payback, which included a strange backstage segment between Lee and JBL.

JBL apparently approached Keith Lee with an investment opportunity, and the entire interaction was an awkward booking decision from the WWE, to say the least. What was the idea behind booking the segment?

Dave Meltzer explained on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that the whole point of the angle might have been to tell the fans that Keith Lee stood no chance against Randy Orton. A win over Randy Orton would have thus felt like a big deal, and in all honesty, Lee's victory did have a solid impact in the end.

Here's what Meltzer said on the Wrestling Observer Radio:

"The point of it was to get, just to basically tell you that Keith Lee's got no chance to win. So when he wins, it makes it bigger because Randy Orton is one of the all-time greats, and far as the money goes, it's to tell you that Keith Lee is not rich. We don't want a rich babyface!"

What's next for Keith Lee after Payback?

As we had reported earlier, an interesting speculation was brought up regarding Randy Orton's WWE future following his surprisingly quick loss to Keith Lee at Payback.

Keith Lee needed the win to solidify his spot at the top of the card as he recently made his official debut on RAW on the last episode.

WWE reportedly wants Lee to be one of the Red brand's top babyfaces, and the win helped push the cause. Keith Lee's future on RAW also depends on WWE's plans for Drew McIntyre, and we should ideally know the company's next step on the RAW after Payback.

As far as JBL's segment with Keith Lee is concerned, we should not expect the WWE veteran to have a full-time on-screen character on TV. It may have just been a one-off angle to make Keith Lee look like the underdog against the Legend Killer.