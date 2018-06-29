From The Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Cruiserweights no longer perform on Raw

Why are the Cruiserweights no longer on Raw?

What's the story?

The Cruiserweight Division was taken off Monday Night Raw following the rebrand for Raw 25 and it appears that this was a plan to ensure that The 205 Live division was protected.

In case you didn't know...

Following the historic Cruiserweight Classic back in 2016, WWE introduced many of the new Cruiserweights to the main roster as part of Monday Night Raw and would go through the process of changing the ropes every time a match would take place on Raw.

After more than a year of this, WWE decided that it was too much hassle to change the ropes every time and so the Cruiserweights would then perform with red ropes for a number of months before they were then taken off the show completely in January.

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider, the Cruiserweight Division is no longer appearing on Raw as part of a strategy to protect the competitors now that Triple H has taken over the brand and working on pushing it forward. If the Cruiserweights don't appear on Raw then it's more likely that fans will tune in to see the high flying division instead.

This decision was made by Triple H after he took over the brand because he didn't want his talent to be overexposed.

Whilst appearing on Raw was a good advert for the Division, it wasn't something that helped the actual brand, which began to struggle with ratings.

This has since improved under Triple H's reign and fand have finally seen the Cruiserweight brand turn a corner with many new stars now redefining what 205 Live actually is.

What's next?

Interestingly, The Cruiserweight Championship wasn't defended at Backlash, when it was rumored to be one of the matches, does this mean that 205 is completely cut off from the main roster now like NXT or will the title match take place at Extreme Rules instead?

Would you like to see the Cruiserweights return to Raw? Have your say in the comments section below...