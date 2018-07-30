WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Vince McMahon no longer wants to appear on TV

Vince McMahon doesn't want to appear on WWE TV anymore

What's the story?

Vince McMahon appeared on WWE TV for the first time in months last week as part of the historic announcement concerning the Evolution pay-per-view, but it appears that this could be one of the last times that the WWE Universe sees Mr McMahon on national TV.

In case you didn't know...

Mr. McMahon is 72 years old and has been the face of the wrestling business for most of his life, he has been a Champion, a wrestler, a promoter and the business head of WWE for the past few decades but he has begun winding down over the past few months and made very few TV appearances this year.

Vince was definitely showing his age when he appeared as part of Monday Night Raw last week and who can blame him, he's been one of the busiest men in the world for most of his life and was an active wrestler as well until a few years ago.

The heart of the matter

Many of the WWE Universe have noticed that McMahon hasn't made a lot of appearances on WWE TV over the past year and according to Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, this is because McMahon feels that he's getting too old.

"God bless him, Vince is looking very very old these days." Alvarez stated via Ringsidenews. "That’s why he doesn’t want to be on television. They pretty much made them [Stephanie & Triple H] the faces of the company, not Vince anymore. When they did the negotiations and everything, it was not Vince that was involved in those negotiations for the TV deals. Triple H and Stephanie were the faces of the company.”

What's next?

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have basically taken over the company over the past few years to the point where Vince McMahon doesn't actually need to be a presence on WWE TV. It appears that McMahon is happy pulling the strings backstage for now until he finally decides to retire.

Would you like to see more of Vince McMahon on WWE TV? Have your say in the comments section below...