Possible reason why WWE is delaying a feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley

Sasha Banks will face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules

Booker T recently spoke about Sasha Banks and Bayley on his podcast. When asked by his co-host if WWE could be planning a major match between the two sometime soon, Booker T agreed. He added that the company is right in not rushing the feud.

The 6-time World Champion opined that such feuds can go on for 6 months to a year and WWE has to be very careful with the timing. Booker T believes that it is smart to prolong the inevitable feud between the two women given the current environment.

“Something like that’s got to happen sooner or later down the line. One thing about it is we got plenty of time for something like that. That storyline could last for six months to a year before something like that could really jump off. Like I said, especially right now in the holding pattern.”

Booker T also talked about WWE 'milking' the feud as much as they can:

“I’m all about timing, man, and right now we gotta milk this thing as much as we possibly can. We gotta try to get as much out of every storyline on television right now, just to literally prolong what we’re going through right now.”

Sasha Banks vs Bayley?

Sasha Banks and Bayley are currently the Women's tag-team Champions and have shown no sign of any dissention. Though fans have been waiting for the team to fall apart for a long time, the duo keeps finding ways to stay together.

Before winning the tag-team titles a few weeks back, it looked like WWE were finally ready to pull the trigger as Bayley continuously took advantage of Sasha Banks. However, even though Banks was made a scapegoat by her 'bestie', she never really did push back.

Some reports hinted that WWE wants a crowd in the arena when they finally have a blow-off match between the two women. But there are no signs of the audience returning to the arenas anytime soon.

Sasha Banks will be taking on Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules; Horror Show. If 'The Boss' Sasha Banks manages to win then it'll become certain that the company will drag the future match between the two even further.