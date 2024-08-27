Possible spoiler for Bash in Berlin, big plans for WWE legend? - 5 things Triple H subtly told us on RAW this week

The final episode of WWE RAW before Bash in Berlin delivered an action-packed show. Top superstars have had their final say before big matches at the upcoming premium live event. While some picked up big wins, others used creative ways to make a statement.

Here, we look at five things Triple H subtly revealed on WWE RAW before Bash in Berlin, including hints at potential winners at the upcoming premium live event. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 The Judgment Day to fall at Bash in Berlin

The Judgment Day was featured in the opening segment of WWE RAW this week and looked strong as the reformed new heel faction. They were soon confronted by the LWO, which led to a match between the two factions. The entertaining bout ended with Dominik Mysterio pinning Rey Mysterio to pick up a win for his side.

This was only the second time Dirty Dom pinned his father, but a massive win on RAW's go-home show hints at his potential loss at Bash in Berlin. He will join forces with Liv Morgan to take on the Terror Twins. Based on the latest results, Dominik could get pinned in the Mixed Tag Team match despite the help of the rest of The Judgment Day members.

#2 Randy Orton's plans for future world championship reign

Randy Orton cut a passionate promo on WWE RAW this week, revealing the World Heavyweight Championship as his favorite title amongst every piece of gold he has held. The Viper insisted on winning the world title for his legacy. While he may not dethrone Gunther at Bash in Berlin, a future world championship reign may be in the works for him in WWE.

If he loses, The Viper will return to SmackDown, where he will reunite with Cody Rhodes, who gave his friend, Kevin Owens, a title opportunity. Randy Orton could secure a shot for himself, which may see him turn heel after playing a top babyface for years. He was seen eyeing The American Nightmare's title while helping in his feud against The Bloodline and may return to an old target following a potential loss at Bash in Berlin.

#3 CM Punk to settle the score with Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre picked up a massive win over CM Punk when they last locked horns at SummerSlam, albeit with help from Seth Rollins. Their next match at Bash in Berlin could see the Best in the World get one over his nemesis in what we hope would be a trilogy.

Punk and McIntyre are set to lock horns in a Strap Match, an idea presented by the babyface to punish the Scottish Warrior for parading around his bracelet. CM Punk has held the upper hand in their altercations heading into the premium live event and may walk out with a win to set up a brutal, deciding grudge match at Bad Blood.

#4 Xavier Woods inching closer to a heel turn on WWE RAW

All signs on WWE RAW hint at The New Day breaking up after an incredible 10-year run. Xavier Woods has shown signs of distrust towards Kofi Kingston since their feud with Karrion Kross ended. The former King of the Ring was not pleased with Kofi bringing in Odyssey Jones as a part of the group despite the former's insistence that he only wants The New Day to mentor the new talent.

Woods and Kingston competed in different Triple Threat matches to determine potential challengers for the Intercontinental Championship and suffered losses. However, Woods was notably in an all-black gear as opposed to The New Day's signature colorful look. The creative team appears to be heading towards a heartbreaking betrayal that may transpire as early as WWE RAW after Bash in Berlin next week.

#5 Uncle Howdy established as a promising main event star

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Uncle Howdy compete in his first singles match since The Wyatt Sicks' debut on the red brand. In the main event, he took to the ring, locking horns with Chad Gable following a storied rivalry on the Monday Night Show. The two superstars delivered an epic match, with fans on their feet for almost all of it.

The pop was immense when Uncle Howdy picked up the win, asserting fans' interest in the unique character. The live audience enjoyed Uncle Howdy in action, and he is bound to be a part of several main events in the future. It will be interesting to see what's in store for The Wyatt Sicks' leader before he inevitably enters the title picture on WWE RAW.

