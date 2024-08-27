Possible title change, two former world champions joining the LWO? - 4 directions for the Latino World Order following their return on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW kicked off with The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and the other members of the stable were cutting a promo in the ring when they were suddenly interrupted by the Latino World Order.

Nearly the entire group appeared as Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Dragon Lee all confronted The Judgment Day. This led to a big eight-man tag team match. Then later on in the program, Zelina Vega returned too.

Until tonight, the faction has mostly been out of action for weeks. Zelina was injured by the Pure Fusion Collective, Cruz Del Toro had been battling an injury, and the other members simply haven't been used.

Now that the stable is back in action, it will be interesting to see what happens next. This article will take a look at a handful of possible directions for the stable as a whole and for some of the individual members. This includes championship pursuits, a major rivalry with The Judgment Day, and beyond.

Below are four directions for the Latino World Order following their return on WWE RAW.

#4. The LWO could chase after the World Tag Team Titles

The RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles were split up earlier this year. Now, the WWE Tag Team Titles are on SmackDown and in the possession of The Bloodline. Meanwhile, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are the World Tag Team Champions.

The Latino World Order is in a unique position where they actually have two potential tag teams within one stable. The long-term team of the WWE stable includes Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro and the two would make great opposition for Balor and JD McDonagh.

Alternatively, The Irish Ace and The Prince could be challenged by Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. This would help elevate Lee and give Mysterio yet another accolade in his already impressive career providing that the duo can win.

#3. The group could feud with The Judgment Day collectively going forward

As noted, the Latino World Order returned on WWE Monday Night RAW by confronting The Judgment Day. The Judgment Day is currently made up of Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito.

The LWO has a lot of history with numerous stars involved in the group, which means the rivalry could continue. Zelina Vega and Liv have been feuding, as have Dirty Dom and his father. Additionally, Carlito is a former member of the Latino World Order so there is a lot of animosity left. Each of the ten stars could be fully engaged in the feud moving forward.

If this rivalry goes on for long enough, it could lead to the first-ever Mixed WarGames Match. All five members of the Latino World Order, including Zelina Vega, taking on all five members of the new Judgment Day in the dangerous structure could be extremely exciting.

#2. They could recruit The Terror Twins

The Terror Twins are one of the most popular acts on WWE Monday Night RAW and in the promotion altogether. Real-life friends Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley make up the tandem. They've used the nickname for a while, but it has become more formal now that they're on their own.

The pair were best known for being two of the longest-tenured members of The Judgment Day, but they were shockingly kicked out of the faction at SummerSlam. This means they now share mutual enemies with the Latino World Order.

Given the fact that Damian Priest himself is Puerto Rican and that The Terror Twins now have mutual enemies with the LWO, a merger could happen. Priest and Ripley could join the other members of the stable. Given that Joaquin is of Filipino descent, being a Latino isn't technically a requirement to be in the group, so The Eradicator may be welcome.

#1. WWE could book the LWO in individual rivalries and stories

Stables are an interesting act in pro wrestling. Typically, groups work together, oftentimes as villains, to help one particular member succeed or to dominate collectively. That doesn't always have to be how WWE operates, however.

A group can be a collective but still focus on its own thing. That may be the direction that the Latino World Order goes in moving forward, which honestly could create some of the most compelling television.

For example, Zelina Vega is feuding with the Pure Fusion Collective. Meanwhile, Dragon Lee looks to be chasing the Intercontinental Title. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde can chase after tag team gold and Rey can either look after all four members or focus on a rivalry all on his own.

Regardless, the stable doing their own thing, but not breaking up, offers a lot more flexibility and it could create interesting stories.

