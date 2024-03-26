Potential botch, clear warning - 4 Things The Rock could have whispered to Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

The Rock made a surprise appearance on the latest edition of WWE RAW and was seemingly there to send a message to Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare kicked off RAW and was pushing for the WWE Universe to be there in their numbers at WrestleMania next weekend.

The People's Champion simply walked to the ring, posed for the crowd, whispered something to Cody Rhodes, and then made his exit. When asked about the exchange backstage, The Great One refused to reveal what he had told Rhodes. Below are four possibilities about what The Rock said:

#4. How's your mother?

The Rock has been firing a lot of promos towards Cody Rhodes' mother, Michelle, over the past few weeks, so it's not much of a stretch that that former WWE Champion would ask the question to get into Rhodes' head even more.

LA Knight recently invaded AJ Styles' home ahead of WrestleMania, and it has happened before. Could The Rock have sent a warning to Rhodes to take him out of his game just weeks before the biggest match of his career?

#3. The Rock could have whispered: The Bloodline is here

Cody Rhodes went back on his word on SmackDown when he said he would go to the brand alone, but so did Roman Reigns. Back-up was prepared, and Reigns was forced to walk away. It seems that The Bloodline is mad, and responding by making the trip to RAW would be an interesting move.

Rhodes was in the ring, but what about the rest of the men who have backed him up over the past few weeks? The People's Champion could just be the man there to deliver the message, whilst the rest of The Bloodline look for Seth Rollins and Jey Uso.

#2. I didn't come here for you

Cody Rhodes isn't the only man in that match on Night 1 of WrestleMania. Seth Rollins will also be part of that match and was also the man to accept the challenge on Cody Rhodes' behalf.

Could The Rock have sent the warning to The American Nightmare to see if he was prepared to go and save his friend? Is The Great One on RAW to test his loyalty to Rollins before they team up at WrestleMania?

#1. I forgot my lines

It would be an interesting swerve if the opening segment was supposed to be a promo exchange between Rhodes and The Great One, much like a few weeks ago on SmackDown, but instead, The Rock decided to call an audible and walk away.

Rock could have walked down to the ring and forgotten his lines, and after leaning in to tell Rhodes, who met him with a blank expression, he decided that the best option was to leave.

