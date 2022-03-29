WWE WrestleMania SmackDown: 5 potential finishes to Ricochet's Intercontinental title match

Ricochet stunned the world by grabbing the Intercontinental Championship. He became the first and to date, the only superstar to win the United States Championship, NXT North American Championship and Intercontinental Championship.

In a shocking turn of events, the champion had to face a defeat at the hands of both Angel and Humberto, which has led to a triple-threat match. It will air on this week's special episode of SmackDown, titled WrestleMania SmackDown.

With three superstars involved, two of whom will be working in unison, viewers may expect a wide range of possible outcomes. This list will focus on just five potential finishes to Ricochet's Intercontinental title defense at WrestleMania SmackDown.

#5. One member of Los Lotharios pins the other

Only the name of the match makes it a triple threat. In reality, however, The One and Only will be subjected to a two-on-one beatdown. Both Angel and Humberto will focus on taking down Ricochet.

Thanks to the triple-threat stipulation, both contenders can pin each other as well. So, if Ricochet makes it difficult for them to get a fall, Angel and Humberto may play smart by sacrificing the title for the sake of the other and just take it off Ricochet's shoulder for now.

#4. Ricochet takes advantage of a short fight between Angel and Humberto

Will Ricochet be able to successfully defend his Intercontinental Championship?

While we discussed Angel and Humberto working together, this may or may not happen in the climax. Both would be desperate for the gold and might even start fighting for it.

This would give the champion the perfect chance to get an upper hand. The high-flyer would need to take a fall on whoever among Angel and Humberto wins the brawl. This would lead to Ricochet retaining his gold.

#3. An external intruder causes disqualification

Will an external interference cause the match to be disqualified?

Los Lotharios has just returned, and watching one of its members win a solo title so quick would be a bit bizarre for fans. Another thing that could happen in their match is external interference.

Superstars like Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander or Apollo Crews may disturb the party to get a WrestleMania match for the championship. The rising number of competitors may eventually lead to a ladder match at The Grandest Stage of Them All because that's what fans want to see.

#2. The Champion pins both superstars in one go

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens.

Remember when Seth Rollins pinned both Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens back in 2016? It was a great segment and the situation is almost similar now and The One and Only might need to take a leaf off Rollins' book.

The Intercontinental Champion may pin both Angel and Humberto in one go to retain his gold. If it happens, it would most probably be a roll-up pin and not a result of a brutal beatdown.

#1. Both Angel and Humberto pin Ricochet simultaneously and vacate the title

While The One and Only pinning two superstars simultaneously may be a bit of a stretch, two superstars pinning him isn't. Angel and Humberto have the numbers advantage, and they will use it to get as far in the match as possible.

Eventually, they may both pin the champion at the same time. Something similar happened at BreakDown: In Your House when both The Undertaker and Kane pinned Stone Cold Steve Austin at the same time.

Consequently, the WWF Championship was vacated. The same may happen at WrestleMania SmackDown, leading to a ladder match at The Show of Shows for the vacant title.

