Potential heel turn, Roman Reigns' next opponent? 4 things AJ Styles can do when he returns to WWE

AJ Styles was put on the shelf, in storyline, with a heinous backstage assault by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa a month ago.

The Phenomenal One did not suffer a legitimate injury. The assault was used as an effective mechanism to rebuild The Bloodline as a credible threat to the SmackDown roster. Media outlets suggest that the two-time WWE Champion might return home soon.

With Crown Jewel and Survivor Series around the corner, there are plenty of options available for AJ Styles, and this piece explores 4 such possibilities.

#4. AJ Styles challenges Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2023

Before he was viciously assaulted by Uso and Sikoa, Styles was enjoying a sizeable push, which was expected to culminate in a massive title match with Roman Reigns.

Unfortunately, Triple H chose LA Knight over the former WWE Champion. The Megastar is scheduled to battle The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel 2023. However, all hope is not lost for The Phenomenal One.

With unfinished business with The Bloodline, Styles has a bone to pick with Reigns. Although he has run roughshod over the entire roster over the last 3 years, the Head of the Table is yet to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the 45-year-old SmackDown veteran.

They had a series of thrilling encounters in 2016 and can replicate the same magic at Survivor Series 2023.

#3. The Phenomenal One turns heel and attacks LA Knight

As mentioned in the previous entry, Styles was on track for a massive title opportunity against Roman Reigns. However, an untimely assault put him out of commission and made room for LA Knight to enter the main event scene.

Although Knight had nothing to do with the attack, he was the biggest beneficiary, a fact which will greatly agitate The Phenomenal AJ Styles.

WWE would likely want to protect Knight from a defeat at Crown Jewel, and having Styles cost him the title would be an effective way to accomplish that task. It would also set the stage for a colossal rivalry between the two SmackDown Superstars.

#2. The O.C. comes hunting for The Bloodline

The O.C. was primed to take SmackDown by storm. However, Luke Gallows met with an ill-timed injury, and The Bloodline viciously took down AJ Styles and Karl Anderson.

Roman Reigns had nothing directly to do with the attack, but Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso did. Thus, The O.C. would want to come calling for The Bloodline upon their return.

Styles and Anderson are fit, but Gallows may not be available to return soon. Either way, this is likely the most suitable course of action for The Phenomenal One upon his comeback.

#1. AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Logan Paul made an immediate impact on his arrival to SmackDown by challenging Rey Mysterio for the United States Title at Crown Jewel. Assuming he wins the championship in Saudi Arabia, AJ Styles would be a fitting contender for the Maverick.

When Paul was new to WWE, he needed an ally in his first singles rivalry against The Miz. Styles stepped up to help the YouTube sensation. Thus, there is some history to play with this storyline for the creative team.

The Maverick would gain a massive boost by facing and defeating one of the all-time greats in pro wrestling.

What do you think AJ Styles would possibly do after making his WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below!